PC to establish revolving loan fund

EATON — Preble County Commissioners voted in favor of establishing a revolving loan fund during their meeting on Monday, Feb. 5. According to Commission Clerk Connie Crowell, other than appointing a board, they commissioners are ready to launch this project, which will be a boon to local economic development.

They commissioners have been discussing the ED Revolving Loan Fund for some time. In fact, they were under the belief they had already approved the loan fund. Now, the commissioners have to appoint the Revolving Loan Fund Board.

“Basically this is the board that will oversee and bring recommendations back to us on the revolving loan fund through the partnership (Preble County Development Partnership). The first one we have done is the Henny Penny project,” Commission President Chris Day said.

Administrative Assistant Kim Keller responded, “Actually, the Henny Penny project is through the state and it doesn’t fall under this. This would be program income that we get back, like from the Henny Penny project. It would come back and go into the revolving loan fund. That is the money that the board overseas, is loaning that back out.

“Any money that you get from the State is subjected to the State’s requirements and they will make sure you are following it.”

The State requires that the county has a plan in place for how they determine who to give money to. The commissioners will be choosing the board and awarding money based on State Requirements. Anything the board approves will have to be approved by the State as well.

The commissioners are now working on deciding who to invite to sit on the Revolving Loan Fund board.

In other business:

Commissioners noted receipt and considered approval of a change order five in the amount of $6,968.70 to the FY16 Ada Doty Street Improvements Project for the Village of Gratis.

“Is this additional?” Day asked.

“This is the final, basically to balance out. There is some additional to cover some things they found when digging and taking care of some items that they had some overrun and some that they didn’t do at all,” Keller said.

“This closes out the project, except for some seeding and mulching that will be done in the spring.”

She added, they have until April 13 to finish the project. The street is not paved, but the village plans to do trenches. However, they set that back, because they did not want to have to utilize chip seal, so ODOT approved pushing that part of the project back.

Day noted they had hit many unforeseen circumstances, such as hitting water lines.

Commissioners also noted receipt of an amended certification regarding the Lexington Salem Rd. Reconstruction Project ($450,622.34), the Healthier Buckeye Grant Fund ($180), and the Quaker Trace Bridge Replacement ($90,000). They also considered an approval of a resolution for supple appropriation for the same amounts.

They approved three resolutions commending recipients of the Dayton Lasertoma Youth Service Awards. Breven Perry, Jaylynn Byrd, Amber Haney, and Chyann Kendel all received the award.

The Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Preble County Courthouse, unless noted otherwise.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH