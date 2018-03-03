Winter career fair set for March 7

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Jobseekers are encouraged to attend the upcoming Preble County Winter Career Fair, scheduled for Wednesday, March 7. The event will run from 5-7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley Community Local Schools will host the fair, sponsored by CareSource and co-sponsored by the Preble County Development Partnership, OhioMeansJobs Preble County Job Center and the Preble County Chamber of Commerce.

TVS is located at 100 Education Drive in West Alexandria.

This will be the second year Twin Valley has played host to a hiring event of this scale, where the unemployed and underemployed can meet with local employees and take advantage of on-site life coaching, job readiness and resume support, according to organizers.

Some of the employers already planning to be on site include Avon, B Concrete Inc., Empowering People Foundation, Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care, Pratt Industries, Henny Penny, LCNB National Bank, Maple Gardens Rehabilitation Center, Meridian Health Services, Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Primex/Reid Health, Staffmark. Other employers are expected to be added.

The career fair is open to the public. Childcare will be provided free of charge by local National Honor Society students, for children aged 2-12.

The local Kiwanis club will have food available for purchase for those attending.

For additional information, call the CareSource Life Services Hotline at 1-844-543-7378, or contact TVCLSD Superintendent Bob Fischer at bfischer@tvs.k12.oh.us.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

