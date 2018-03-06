TVS upcoming Kindergarten registration

WEST ALEXANDRIA — From March 19 through March 23, kindergarten registration will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for all children who live within the Twin Valley South School District. Children that will be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2018 are eligible. These students must be enrolled by a parent or legal guardian.

What you will need to bring:

•Child’s official birth certificate (not a hospital record).

• Two proofs of family residence in the Twin Valley South School District, such as a Utility Bill, Rent Receipt, Official ID, Vehicle Registration, Insurance Form, W-2, or Voter Registration. All documents must contain your name and current address.

•Immunization records: five DPT Immunizations, four Polio Vaccines, two MMR, three Hepatitis B Vaccines, and two Varicella (chicken pox).

•Custody papers if a divorce situation exists;

•Your child does not need to be present for registration;

Those parents who are unable to attend one of these registration dates will need to contact the TVS Elementary office at 839-4315.