News briefs

Preble Shawnee Board Meeting

The Preble Shawnee Board of Education has scheduled a Special Meeting for Tuesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of interviewing Treasurer candidates, and any other business that may come before the board. The Board will conduct Treasurer candidates interviews in Executive Session.

The regular March Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, March 29 has been rescheduled for Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Preble Shawnee Board of Education Offices, 124 Bloomfield Street, Camden.

Eaton Community Schools Special Board Meeting

The Eaton Board of Education will meet in a special session on Monday, March 26, at 6 p.m. to discuss school safety. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center, 814 Camden Road, Eaton. There will be time allocated for public input.

National Trail March meeting time change

The National Trail Local Schools Board of Education meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 27, will begin at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 6:30 p.m.

Tornado siren testing

As spring time approaches, so does the threat for sever storms and tornadoes. March begins the monthly testing of tornado sirens county wide. Sirens will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.

Kindergarten registration at East Elementary

Hollingsworth-East Elementary School in Eaton will hold kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year, March 19-23. When registering, parents are required to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency, driver’s license, or state ID card of custodial parent, and any custody documents which apply. Children must be five years of age prior to Aug. 1, 2018 to enroll. Registration hours are March 19 and 23 from 9-11:30 a.m., and 12:30-3 p.m. Evening registration will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, March 20, 21 and 22, from 4-6:30 p.m. Parents may call the school office at 456-5173 with questions about kindergarten registration.

Kindergarten registration at TVS

From March 19 through March 23, kindergarten registration will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for all children who live within the Twin Valley South School District. Children that will be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2018 are eligible. These students must be enrolled by a parent or legal guardian. Items needed: Child’s official birth certificate (not a hospital record), two proofs of family residence in the Twin Valley South School District, such as autility bill, rent receipt, official ID, vehicle registration, insurance form, W-2, or voter registration. All documents must contain your name and current address; immunization records: five DPT Immunizations, four Polio Vaccines, two MMR, three Hepatitis B vaccines, and two Varicella (chicken pox); custody papers if a divorce situation exists. The child does not need to be present for registration. Those parents who are unable to attend one of these registration dates will need to contact the TVS Elementary office at 839-4315.

Fire hydrant flushing

The City of Eaton Public Works Division will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30. Consumers are advised not to wash clothes during this time period due to the possibility that the water may be discolored. The water will remain safe for consumption. Flushing is done periodically to rid the system of unwanted iron and manganese accumulations to ensure that water quality is maintained. This process also allows us to check the operation of each fire hydrant and make any needed repairs. Flushing your hot water heater at this time is recommended to ensure good water quality in your home. Any questions concerning system flushing or any water quality issues should be directed to the Public Works Division at 456-7157.

PCOC Breakfast Briefing: What OhioMeansJobs Can Do For You

On Wednesday, March 28, from 7:45-9 a.m., the Preble County Chamber of Commerce will host the March Breakfast Briefing. This session will be presented by Erin Harris of the Preble County OhioMeansJobs office. Harris will be sharing all the ways OMJ can be an asset and provide important resources to not just jobseekers, but to local businesses of all sizes. Register online at preblecountyohio.com, or call 937-456-4949. The session will be held in the assembly room at 119 S. Barron St. Free to Preble County Chamber members, $5 for non-members.

Bringing Help, Bringing Hope

Save the date for Bringing Help, Bringing Hope Appreciation Breakfast. On Friday, April 13, at 8 a.m. at Eaton Church of the Brethren, an appreciation breakfast will be held for those who are fighting on the front lines of the Opioid Epidemic. All who wishes to honor these individuals are welcome to this free event. More information is to come.

Chamber Business Expo

This year’s Preble County Chamber of Commerce Business Expo is set for Friday, April 13, and Saturday, April 14, in the Expo Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, animals, RVs, auto and motorcycles, technology and marketing companies and more. Admission is $1. There will be food vendors on site, and new this year, a “Kids Corner” with activities for children. The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. The Preble County Business Expo is held each year at the Business Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages over 90 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year. Registration and payment options are now available online. For additional information, or to sign up as an exhibitor, sponsor, or both, visit http://www.preblecountyohio.com/business-expo, or call 937-456-4949.

NT Alumni car show

The National Trail Alumni Association is sponsoring its annual car show on April 14. Registration will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. The event will be held in the east parking lot behind National Trail High School. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles welcomed. There will be food, music, door prizes, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to NT Alumni Association scholarships. Contact Dane Mowen at 937-533-7166 with questions.

State of the County event

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce will host the Preble County Commissioners, who will present their annual State of the County address on Thursday, April 19, from 7:45-9:30 a.m., at Reflections@PMG Restaurant, 3377 U.S. 35 E., West Alexandria. Breakfast, sponsored by Reflections@PMG, will be served. To register to attend, visit www.preblecountyohio.com.

Fundraiser for Women’s Equality

Eaton students Rebecca Wright, Montana Smith and Gabrielle Petry are raising funds for an Honors English project focused on women and discrimination issues they face in society and the workplace. The students are seeking to raise $2,000 to create and print t-shirts, which they will sell. Funds made through the sale of the t-shirts will be donated to local groups serving women, including YWCA, Birthright, and Victim Witness. One hundred percent of the donations will go to the causes. For additional information, or to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/women-for-equality.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are March 26, April 23, May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.