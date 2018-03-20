TCNES holds Family Fun Night

LEWISBURG — On Tuesday, March 13, Tri-County North Elementary School presented its fourth annual Family Fun Night, which featured Mr. C The Science Guy. According to Principal Joe Finkbine, this school year’s theme is “Mission Possible,” so they wanted to host a STEM event which showed the kids incredible feats through science.

Not only did The Science Guy make an appearance, but there was a dinner from Rob’s Restaurant, a visit from a Wizard of Wright, Rick Willis (from Wright Patterson Education Outreach Program,) a story time by Lisa Conley, and a rocket engine ignition on the pavilion.

According to Finkbine, the event served to satisfy the requirements under Title I federal funding, which state the school must engage its community in helping parents understand the impact sharing a learning experience can assist in enriching their child’s educational experience.

“TCNES chooses to do this in a form that not only enforces literacy, but also what is going on in the classrooms in a fun engaging way. Our theme for this school year is “Mission Possible,” so including a STEM and solar system focus fit very well,” he said. “Title I Federal Funds were used to pay for the evening events as well as for every family to receive a book related to our theme.

“We host this event, not only for compliance of receiving federal funds, but more importantly we believe engaging families in their children’s education has lasting benefits beyond one evening. Aside from helping to create great memories, having children see their parents/families participate in an educational activity while having fun cements the importance that learning is a lifelong goal. Anytime we are able to build a positive relationship and experience between our school and our families helps foster student achievement and growth.”

The event was mainly for elementary students, but children with siblings, as well as local child care and preschools, were invited and welcomed.

On Friday, May 18, TCNES will participate in a local history cemetery walk. Students will learn about local history in preparation for the Lewisburg Bicentennial Celebration later this fall. Locals will dress up and re-enact important people in Lewisburg history throughout the cemetery.

Finkbine added, “We would like to thank our teachers for assisting in the preparation, serving of dinner and cleanup of the event, our families for taking an evening out of their busy schedules to attend a night with their children, custodians for the setup of the event, and our guests for their presentations.”

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_TCN1-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_TCN2-1.jpg On Tuesday, March 13, Tri-County North Elementary School presented its fourth annual Family Fun Night, which featured Mr. C The Science Guy. According to Principal Joe Finkbine, this school year’s theme is “Mission Possible,” so they wanted to host a STEM event which showed the kids incredible feats through science. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_TCN3-1.jpg On Tuesday, March 13, Tri-County North Elementary School presented its fourth annual Family Fun Night, which featured Mr. C The Science Guy. According to Principal Joe Finkbine, this school year’s theme is “Mission Possible,” so they wanted to host a STEM event which showed the kids incredible feats through science. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_TCN4-1.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/03/web1_TCN5-1.jpg

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH