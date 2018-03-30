PC auditor issues report

EATON — Preble County Auditor Lavon Wright released her monthly financial report on March 23.

According to Wright, during the month of January, the county’s general fund receipts totaled $782,351.71, 9.24 percent above the estimated receipts for the month.

Sales tax revenue for January totaled $438,082.23 from November sales, Wright reported. Local Government Funds totaled $33,712.81, charges for services were at $67,237.80, interest was at $20,519.97, fines and forfeitures were at $2,628.08, and other receipts were $302,526.39 and Casino tax $117,644.43.

According to Wright, the 1-mill conveyance fee totaled $7,303 and there were no expenditures for the month.

Expenditures

January general fund disbursements totaled $1,403,221.20, 48.18 percent above the estimate for the month, according to Wright. Salaries, PERS and Medicare disbursements were $579,237.92. Transfers for the month included $646 to TASC, $205,410 to Preble County Ag Capital, and $21,089 to Victim Witness.

Department expenditures were $412,443.74, and included supplies ($33,220.18); equipment ($67,811.96); charges for services ($228,658.85); gasoline ($4,726.69); membership dues ($19,246.62); travel, advertising/printing and other expenses.

According to Wright, the general fund began 2018 with a balance of $5,641,243.33, and ended the month of January with $5,020,373.84.

General fund receipts were above what they were in 2017, 2.95 percent according to Wright. Expenditures for the month were more than what they were in 2017 by $456,221.20, with Department Expenditures up by $160,443.74.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

