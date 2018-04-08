Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter receives gold rating

EATON — Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter received a gold rating through Ohio FFA State Association for its chapter officer records books. Completing the chapter officer books is an important task of each of the chapter FFA officers.

Eaton MVCTC FFA secretary, Trent Broerman; reporter, Arica Hamilton; and treasurer, Blake Whitesell each received a gold rating for their Eaton MVCTC FFA chapter officer book. Each officer book was first evaluated at the district level using a rubric for scoring to determine which officer books would go on to be evaluated at the state level.

Overall, chapter FFA officer books are given a rating of gold, silver, bronze and honorable mention. Blake, Trent, and Arica will be recognized on stage at the upcoming Ohio FFA Convention in early May for their gold rated books.