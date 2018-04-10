Vonderhaar named Outstanding Senior by CFAES

COLUMBUS — Ryan Vonderhaar has been named an Outstanding Senior by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University.

Vonderhaar, an Agricultural Communication major from Camden and son of Alan and Rachael Vonderhaar, was recognized along with 19 other honorees on March 27 at a special evening event.

CFAES launched the prestigious honor in 1967, although at the time it was presented as the “Outstanding Senior Man” and “Outstanding Senior Woman.” Today the college recognizes graduating seniors who:

•Have excelled throughout their undergraduate experience (within and outside the classroom) in the areas of academics, service, and influence;

•Can articulate how their experiences and accomplishments have prepared them to enter their profession and become a contributing member to meet ever changing professional challenges and societal needs; and

•Have demonstrated growth, as students and future professionals, through accomplishments made within their department, college, university, community, and future profession.

To be eligible to apply for the award, students must be a CFAES undergraduate in good academic standing with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA and graduating with a bachelor’s degree within the calendar year. After reviewing application materials, a college-wide selection panel determines which students will move on to an individual interview. Following the interview, the panel chooses the honorees.