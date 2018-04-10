Caron to head Preble CAP office

EATON— Miami Valley Community Action Partnership has named Janelle Caron as Director of its Preble County office located at 308 Eaton-Lewisburg Road in Eaton.

Caron takes over for Keelie Gustin, who has been promoted to Director for Energy Assistance Programs for MVCAP, having previously filled the position on an interim basis beginning in October 2017. This position oversees both the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) and the Percentage Income Payment Plan (PIPP).

Caron, who has been handling many of the Preble County director’s duties prior to assuming the role in an official capacity, is a Preble County resident and very familiar with the area.

“Janelle has a vast knowledge base and knows the community. There’s no one more qualified to improve Preble County than her,” said Gustin.

“HEAP is our largest customer-facing program in the agency based on the sheer volume of customers served,” said MVCAP President and CEO, Cherish Cronmiller. “It has a tremendous impact on how our agency is perceived in the community by our customers and partners.”

MVCAP President and CEO, Cherish Cronmiller, added, “Caron has already brought forth some great ideas to fill voids in that service area and I am excited to help bring those to fruition.”

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership is a 501(c)3 private, nonprofit Community Action Agency, committed to eliminating the causes and conditions of poverty and promoting self-sufficiency by providing programs and services in the Miami Valley. Contact Jim Ingram at (937) 341-5000 ext.150 | James.Ingram@capdayton.org