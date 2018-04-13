West Alex among grant recipients

COLUMBUS — Seventy-three Ohio employers will share $1,521,059 in grants from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses. Among those entities is the Village of West Alexandria.

“Workers are employers’ most important asset, and preventing accidents can keep them healthy and productive,” said BWC Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison. “Employers investing in safety should consider applying for a safety grant and making use of the many BWC services that can help reduce claims and lower costs.”

BWC approved the Safety Intervention Grants during the first quarter of 2018. The recipient employers operate in 40 counties around the state.

West Alexandria EMS received $40,000 to purchase two power load systems, one power cot, and one compatibility kit for existing power cot to reduce the risk of injury to fingers, hand, wrist, arms, should, neck, back, and legs related to hand force, awkward postures, contact stress, push/pull moderate to heavy load, and manual materials handling. This intervention will improve the patient transport process. West Alexandria Village EMS provides emergency medical services to citizens of the village and Lanier and Twin Townships.

The Safety Intervention Grant program matches an employer’s investment 3-to-1 up to a maximum of $40,000. Quarterly data reports and follow-up case studies measure the effectiveness of employers’ safety interventions and establish best practices for accident and injury prevention. Learn more about the Safety Intervention Grant Program at bwc.ohio.gov.

