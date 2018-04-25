PCRTA holds first meeting of 2018

PREBLE COUNTY — The April 10 meeting of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association was the first meeting of 2018, and featured students from Eaton and West Elkton sharing their knowledge of technology and music. President Harold Niehaus called the meeting to order and welcomed members and guests, and all shared a delicious meal prepared by the ladies of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Reports were approved as written in the newsletter. Nancy Wright, retirement planning chair, reported two Eaton teachers plan to retire and they will be invited to join the group. Paul Ellison, membership chair, updated the group on items on the PCTRA webpage. Judy Looker, community service coordinator, reported that 4580 volunteer hours were completed by PCRTA in 2017, with many members participating. Of those, five had more than 300 hours each, and were awarded a free meal from PCRTA.

They are: JoAnn Hoffman, Brenda Wright, Phyllis Wesler, Betty Brenner, and Gleneeda Hoy. Phyllis Marling, Information and Protective Services chair, reminded the group of the many scams that are currently being used by phone or email. Tools for Schools collection netted $84. A special thank you to Suzanne Niehaus for providing the door prizes of cookies and flowers.

The group enjoyed a musical performance on xylophones and drums by Arrow Ensemble, fourth through sixth graders from West Elkton Intermedate School, directed by Cody McPherson. He thanked PCRTA for their support, and reported his students had performed this year for the Ohio Music Educators Association.

Two students from Eaton Middle School Automation and Robotics Program, Andy Turpin and Ben Woxman, interacted with robots they had created and programmed in the class, taught by Harold Niehaus.

JoAnn Hoffman introduced local author and retired teacher Brenda Baumhart Mezz, and told about her newly published memoir, The Place Just Right.

Janet Crelin urged members to read and think about the Register-Herald article about Lisa Watson’s recent speech in Preble County, and reflect on what impact her ideas would have on public education.

The next meeting will be June 12. More information and a summary of the meeting are available at www.pcrta.org.

