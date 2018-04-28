News briefs

United Way Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County United Way Golf Outing is set for Friday, May 11, at the Eaton Country Club. Teams are being accepted for this 4-person team scramble. Minimum handicap is 44. Only one player per team may have a handicap of 10 or less. Teams can be all men, all women, or mixed. Starting times will be 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. shotgun starts. Arrive by 8 a.m. to register for the morning round and by 1 p.m. to register for the afternoon round. Fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes a light breakfast for the morning round, lunch, and 18 holes of golf with 2 carts per team. Registrations due by Friday, May 4 to 225 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. Make checks payable to United Way of Greater Dayton Area.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Hope in the Darke

House of Hope Dayton, a residential day program for teen girls will hold the 4th Annual Hope in the Darke Interactive Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12, from 6-10 p.m., at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. House of Hope will be accepting girls from Darke, Preble, Miami and Shelby Counties. For additional information, or tickets, visit www.houseofhopedayton.org, or call 937-551-9012. House of Hope is a 501-C3.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18, at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.