News briefs

Food Drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its annual food drive on Saturday, May 12. City and rural carriers in Eaton and Camden are participating in this nationwide event and are asking for the public’s support to help “stamp out hunger.” People can donate by leaving non-perishable food items in or near their mailboxes. The carries will pick up all donations while making their deliveries. All donations will help families in need in Preble County. The United States Postal Service and the local food banks thank everyone for their support.

Superintendent search for ECS

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education is seeking public input on the selection of the district’s next superintendent. Individuals are invited to take part in the interview process of the final candidates. The interview will take place on Wednesday, May 16, from 4-7 p.m., in the Eaton High School cafeteria. Interviewers will have the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates and provide feedback to the board to assist them in their deliberations. All community members and high school students are invited to participate. The board asks that participants commit to all interview sessions and provide input on each of the candidates. To participate, RSVP to Jessica Wing by email at jwing@eaton.k12.oh.us by 4 p.m., Friday May 11.

United Way Golf Outing

The 2018 Preble County United Way Golf Outing is set for Friday, May 11, at the Eaton Country Club. Teams are being accepted for this 4-person team scramble. Minimum handicap is 44. Only one player per team may have a handicap of 10 or less. Teams can be all men, all women, or mixed. Starting times will be 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. shotgun starts. Arrive by 8 a.m. to register for the morning round and by 1 p.m. to register for the afternoon round. Fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes a light breakfast for the morning round, lunch, and 18 holes of golf with 2 carts per team. Registrations due by Friday, May 4 to 225 N. Barron St., Eaton, OH 45320. Make checks payable to United Way of Greater Dayton Area.

Pancake Breakfast

Come out to the Gratis Fire Department, located at 405 Harrison Street, on Saturday, May 12 for a pancake breakfast. The breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. until noon, $6 for adults and $4 for children 10 and under. There will also be hanging flower basket raffles and a Candle bar.

Hope in the Darke

House of Hope Dayton, a residential day program for teen girls will hold the 4th Annual Hope in the Darke Interactive Dinner and Silent Auction on Saturday, May 12, from 6-10 p.m., at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. House of Hope will be accepting girls from Darke, Preble, Miami and Shelby Counties. For additional information, or tickets, visit www.houseofhopedayton.org, or call 937-551-9012. House of Hope is a 501-C3.

Relay for Life

The Preble County Relay for Life this year will begin Friday, May 18, at 6 p.m., and end on Saturday, May 19, at noon, at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Organizational meetings are the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bruce Elementary School. All interested in forming a team for this family event and raising money for cancer research are welcome at meetings, or can reach out to 937-733-9534 for more details. This event allows everyone in the community to celebrate those who have survived, grieve for those lost to cancer, and empower others to fight back against a disease that takes too much.

Eaton Memorial Day Parade

The American Legion Post 215 and VFW Post 8066 will be hosting the 2018 Eaton Memorial Day Parade on May 28. Parade line up will be at the Armory (Vine Street side) at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with a wreath ceremony at the Main Street Bridge and then at Mound Hill Cemetery. Socializing with food will take place at both posts after cemetery ceremony.

American Legion Post 215 is located on U.S. 35 West and VFW Post 8066 is located at 401 West Lexington Road. If anyone would like to participate in the parade, they should contact: American Legion Post 215 at 937-456-5767 or VFW Post 8066 at 937-456-5281. Interested parties may also contact Stacy Wells at 513-801-6645.

PSLSD Meeting

The Preble Shawnee Board of Education regular board meeting scheduled for Thursday, May 24, at 6 p.m will be held in the Auditorium at the Preble Shawnee Junior/Senior High School, 5495 Somers-Gratis Rd. in Camden.

TVCLSD meetings

The Twin Valley Community Local School Board of Education has announced its monthly meetings will be held the fourth Monday of each month, in the Twin Valley South Media Center at 6 p.m. Exceptions are the May meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. and the November/December meeting, which will be held on Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. The 2018 meeting dates are May 29, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept.24, Oct. 22 and Dec. 3.

Tornado siren testing

Monthly testing of tornado sirens countywide will be done on the first Wednesday of each month, through November, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather on that day, sirens will not be tested.