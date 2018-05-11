TCNHS to consider dress code change

LEWISBURG — The Tri-County North High School administrative team is considering making modifications to the school dress code.

During the TCN Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 16, Middle and High School Principal Joe Hoelzle stated, he had attended a presentation by the AP Junior English Class. Every year, the class looks at the handbook and proposes changes they would like to see as students.

“One of the changes they proposed, and we are still discussing this but I want you to be prepared for the handbook we will pass out in May, is they are claiming that the dress code for high school students regarding tight-fitting jeans and yoga pants is outdated. Before I make that change, I want to think about it and get feed back from [the board],” Hoelzle said.

“I do know, about three years ago, my previous school had the same rule about tight-fitting pants and I had students sent to my office I had to discipline. Then that night, my wife was eight-months pregnant with my first kid and she goes with me to the volleyball game wearing yoga pants. I had to think a little bit about the rule. Is it really a rule I should be battling if I have to tell my wife not to wear yoga pants?”

“That might be a change that I make,” Hoelzle said. “I still want the students dressed appropriately and I am not getting rid of the uniform code or anything, but I want to make sure it is fitting with the times. If you have feedback for that, let me know.”

In other high school news, the middle and high school held various testing in April. According to Hoelzle, there were some technology glitches, but not on the school’s part and the kids were able to complete their testing. Before these tests, the school sponsored an exam review boot camp.

To get seniors ready to graduate, the school brought a panel of businesses in to talk about their career paths and possible opportunities.

“Mainly they were talking to the students about opportunities they will have after high school. Some were giving recruiting pitches, but others were saying to get an education. They talked about the careers available in Preble County, but also how they got to where they are in their career right now,” Hoelzle said. “We had 28 seniors in this room on Friday — all of them were lasered in listening to this. That was put on by the Preble County Workforce Development Committee.”

In elementary testing news, K-5 Principal Joe Finkbine intends to reach out to families about the Third Grade Guarantee. The school staff has prepared pamphlets to pass out to parents at fall conferences. Finkbine has also talked with all of the elementary teachers, so they can better explain to parents what they need to know.

This information will also be distributed during the Parent Night this spring.

Tri-County North Board of Education will meet again on Tuesday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the TCN Lecture Room.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

