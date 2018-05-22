New PA comes to PC

EATON — Kaitlyn Sizemore is the newest Physician Assistant Certified with Dr. Harold Allen Ferguson Jr.’s office at the Preble County Medical Offices. Sizemore has been working with Ferguson since 2018 and is accepting new patients.

A local from West Alexandria, she has been married to her husband (Steve) for almost four years. She went to Kettering College for her bachelors degree in Human Biology and graduated in 2013. She then earned her Masters in Physician Assistant Studies and graduated in 2015.

Sizemore said, “I realized that medicine was what I was being called to do the older that I got, and the more I realized what it was really about. I knew that I had a drive to serve the community, and I went through multiple options before I realized that this was what I wanted to do.

“The complexity of the human body is truly a remarkable thing, and it’s amazing how far medicine has come over the years, and it’s also exciting to see the direction it is moving.

“I started working for Dr. Ferguson in April, after working for two and a half years as a PA in the emergency room with EM Specialists. They are an amazing group of providers, and I did love working for them, but the stress of emergency medicine takes a toll on you, not only physically but emotionally as well.

“I began to realize that it was something that I didn’t see fitting in with my future goals and plans, and decided it was time for a change. Because I am from, and still live in Preble County, I was always looking for opportunities that would bring me back closer to home. When I heard he was looking for another midlevel, I applied the next day and it went from there.”

She added, it has been a transition from emergency medicine to family practice, but it is “humbling” to care for those in her own community.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

