Osswald to serve third term as Ohio Farm Bureau trustee

COLUMBUS — Lane Osswald of Eldorado was re-elected Dec. 8 to the board of trustees for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation during the group’s 99th annual meeting. This is his third, three-year term. As a trustee, he will help govern the state’s largest general farm organization and represent District 18 Farm Bureau members from Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Preble counties.

Osswald and his wife, Bambi, have four children and farm with his father and brothers, growing corn, soybeans, wheat and vegetables and providing custom farming services. The Ohio State University graduate is a certified crop adviser and sells seed. He has been a member of Preble County Farm Bureau for 19 years, serving as president and has been active on the membership, policy and communications committees. He also has been involved with OFBF’s Young Agricultural Professionals program and the American Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Committee.

In addition to Farm Bureau activities, Osswald is chair of the Preble County Planning Commission and involved with the Preble County Ohio State University Extension advisory board, Preble County Pork Festival and Ware’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen the state’s communities. The organization helps its members engage in policy and communications activities to improve their communities and provides a wide range of member benefits. To learn more, visit ofbf.org.