MVCTC Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA)compete

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) HOSA Senior and Junior Chapters competed in the HOSA Regional Competition on Feb. 20, at Sinclair Community College. With 11 schools represented and over 400 students competing, the MVCTC HOSA Chapter saw 34 students earn the right to advance to the State Competition. The following MVCTC students were privileged to move on to the State Competition:

1st Place Finishers

⦁ Connor Howe (Dixie) – Allied Health – Medical Terminology

⦁ Deina Delgado (Tippecanoe) – Allied Health – Life Support Skills

⦁ Emily Allen (National Trail) – Health Careers – Health Education

⦁ Raifa Aripova (West Carollton) – Health Careers – Health Education

⦁ Miya Browning (Wayne) – Health Careers – Health Education

⦁ Elizabeth Crosby (Brookville) – Health Careers – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Shawn Ertel (Tippecanoe) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Peyton Phillips (Northwestern) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Alexis Reeder (Tri-Cty North) – Health Careers – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Keara Tellis (Wayne) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Jaelyn Watson (Trotwood) – Biotechnology – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Laura Woodworth (Tri-Cty North) – Health Careers – Parliamentary Procedure

⦁ Abigale Thomson (Valley View) – Health Careers – CPR/First Aid

⦁ Taylor Brooks (Eaton) – Health Careers – CPR/First Aid

⦁ Mariah Brewer (Eaton) – Allied Health – Clinical Nursing

⦁ Megan Poling (Tri-Cty North) – Allied Health – Home Health Aide

2nd Place Finishers

⦁ Ariel Richardson (Eaton) – Biotechnology – Biomedical Lab Science

⦁ Tamie Martin (Northmont) – Medical Lab – Medical Assisting

⦁ Sydney Gehron (Northmont) – Allied Health – Nursing Assisting

⦁ Shelbie Brown (Preble Shawnee) – Health Careers – Life Support Skills

⦁ Hunter Spieles (Vandalia-Butler) – Biotechnology – Researched Writing and Speaking

⦁ JoDee Baker (Dixie) – Health Careers – Creative Problem Solving

⦁ Ashley Jaquez-Rascon (West Carollton) – Health Careers – Creative Problem Solving

⦁ Faith Ray-Wolf (Northridge) – Health Careers – Creative Problem Solving

⦁ Cheyenne Sturgill (Wayne) – Health Careers – Creative Problem Solving

3rd Place Finishers

⦁ Logan Sizemore (Eaton) – Allied Health – CPR/First Aid

⦁ Madelyn Koontz (Northmont) Allied Health – CPR/First Aid

⦁ Nicholaus Cope (Northmont) – Biotechnology – Epidemiology

⦁ Areun Foster (Trotwood) – Health Careers – Public Health

⦁ Justyce Isreal (Northridge) – Health Careers – Public Health

⦁ Marcedes Leonard (Trotwood) – Health Careers – Public Health

⦁ Madison Trout (West Carollton) – Health Careers – Public Health

⦁ Aman Waters (Wayne) – Health Careers – Public Health

⦁ Madison Conry (Brookville) – Health Careers – Health Career Photography

In March MVCTC HOSA competitors continued practicing and prepping for the State HOSA Competition held April 10-11. Both MVCTC Senior and Junior HOSA Chapters hope to have members qualify for the Nationals HOSA Competitions in June of 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

“The mission of HOSA is to enhance the delivery of compassionate, quality health care by providing opportunities for knowledge, skill and leadership development of all health science education students, therefore, helping the student meet the needs of the health care community.”