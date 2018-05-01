Scouts say ‘thank you’ for support

Editor:

Boy Scout Troop 78 of Eaton wishes to thank our community members, local businesses and vendors for their support of our recent Quarter Auction on April 19. Funds will be used to assist in sending scouts to summer camp, high adventure trips and other scout activities as wells as helping with community service projects such as Scouting for Food, rest area Safety breaks and other local projects. Our thanks to the following local businesses, sponsors and vendors.

Vendors included: Jamby Styles by Melissa and More, Uniquic Gifts, Warm Creations LOC by Melissa Saunders; Tupperware by Nonnie Beavins; LipSense and Mary Kay by Stephanie Rogers; Usbourne Books by Angel Groves; Thirty-One by Christina Herron; Tabetha Hart; Colorstreet Nails by Christina Knight; Scentsy by Tara Westfall; Tastefully Simple by Kathy Homan; Snap Button Jewelry by Suzy Cottingim and Pampered Chef by Kelly Smith.

Businesses and sponsors included: Red Mule Inn; Alley Cat Tattoo; Habitat for Humanity; Wild Cats; First Impression Wear; Remagen; Hometowne Furniture; Tractor Supply Company; AutoZone; Salon Chateau; Northside Optical; China Wok; Wings, Etc.; Family Video of Eaton; Jewelers of Eaton; Dr. Smokey of Eaton; Mobile Medics Phone Repair; Signs & Stuff; Lawson’s Beverage Depot; Larkin Cobb; KitchenAid Experience of Greenville; Rodeo Shop; Eaton Place; Buckeye Jake’s; Sherwin Williams of Eaton; Needler’s; Stockslagers; Preble County Ace Hardware; Dayton Dragons; Steiner’s Country Store; Great Clips of Eaton; Anytime Fitness of Eaton; Richmond Harley Davidson Store; Marathon of Gratis; Texas Roadhouse; Pizza Hut of Eaton; Subway of Eaton; Tufts of Fluff; Your Flower Shop; Reflections Salon and Day Spa; Dr. Suzanne Leach, D.O.; Warm Glow Candle; O’ Reilly’s of Eaton; Tangles Hair Salon; Starbucks of Richmond; Preble County YMCA; Eaton Floor and Wall; Discount Liquidators of Franklin; Miami Valley Career Technical Center Culinary Arts Department; Prodigy Salon and Spa; Krogers of Eaton; NAPA of Eaton; Sheer Madness; Daylight Donuts of Eaton; The Register-Herald; Preble County Fair Board; Hargis Short; Dusty and Kelly Rose; Brian and Jennifer Roth; Travis and Christy Cassel; Andrew and Ragina Kakos; Sandy Chapman.

Thank you,

Christine McKee

Fundraising Coordinator

Boy Scout Troop 78, Eaton