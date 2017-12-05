North falls to Madison, 66-55, at Historic Hoosier Gym

KNIGHTSTOWN, INDIANA — Playing in the Historic Hoosier Gym, made famous in the film Hoosiers, Tri-County North’s boys’ basketball team played Middletown Madison to open the 2017-18 season.

The Panthers rallied from a 16-point, third quarter deficit, but came up short in their season-opener Saturday, Dec. 2, 66-55.

“It was an extremely competitive game,” Tri-County North Coach Joe Smith said.

After trimming the lead to two, North came away with a defensive stop and had a chance to tie, but couldn’t convert.

“At that point we were forced to be aggressive and go for steals and fouls,” the Panthers second-year coach said. “The final score was 66-55, but really should have been a six-point loss.”

Senior Dillon McCollugh led the Panthers with 29 points and junior Brian Stinson added 13.

The Panthers (0-1) will host rival Twin Valley South (1-1) on Friday, Dec. 8 and will travel to New Miami on Saturday, Dec. 9.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH