North topples Devils

LEWISBURG — Tri-County North jumped out to a 10-point first-quarter lead and never looked back in claiming a 58-42 win over neighboring Brookville on Friday, Dec. 15.

Junior Preston Lairson, who finished the game with 11 points, keyed the opening run knocking down a trio of three-point shots in the first eight minutes as North built a 20-10 lead.

In addition, the Panthers were able to keep Brookville from getting its offense going.

“Our goal was to come out and disrupt there offense in many different ways,” North Coach Joe Smith said.

North extended its lead to 11, 28-17, at halftime.

The Panthers took complete control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Blue Devils 17-8 to take a 45-25 lead into the final quarter.

“We were able to take control and wore them down with our changing defenses,” Smith said of the third quarter.

Smith said one of the main keys to the game was the fact his team turned the ball over just seven times.

North was led in scoring by senior Dillon McCullough’s 21 points. Junior Josh Heindl added eight and junior Preston Jackson chipped in seven.

North (3-1) was scheduled to play at National Trail (4-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in a key Cross County Conference game. The Panthers will have a busy weekend prior to Christmas. They are scheduled to play at Miami East on Friday in another CCC game and will visit Carlisle on Saturday.

Tri-County North's Josh Heindl looks to pass to a teammate during the Panthers game with visiting Brookville on Friday, Dec. 15. North jumped out to an early double-digit lead and cruised to a 58-42 win.