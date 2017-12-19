Eagles win AquaCougar Invitational

EATON — Eaton’s swim teams put together a couple of solid performances last week.

Eaton’s boys team won the AquaCougar small school division on Thursday, Dec. 14, and the boys and girls teams combined to win a home meet on Wednesday.

The win at the AquaCougar, hosted by Edgewood at the Miami University Rec Center, was the second straight for the Eagles.

The boys 200 free relay team of Josh Pool, Aaron Scholl, Nate Cramer, and Tyler Gregory broke the meet record with a time of 1 minute, 36.68 seconds.

“This relay is one to watch,” Eaton coach Kajsa Ruebush said.

Eaton’s Lauren Ferguson scored the most points overall with 40, placing first in both the 200 free and the 100 breaststroke. Eaton’s girls team placed fourth overall.

National Trail’s Shelby Slade added more points to our first year of swimming in the 50 and 100 Free.

On Wednesday, Eaton hosted Greenville, Franklin, Tri-Village and National Trail.

Eaton’s girls team won the meet with 56 points and Eaton’s boys team won with 52 points. Together both teams combined to finish first overall with a total of 108 points.

Slade placed second in the 200 free to receive the first-ever points for National Trail.

On Saturday, National Trail attended the Arcanum Quad. She placed first in the 500 free dropping 13 seconds off her personal best time for a 7:57.74. She also placed second in the 200 free with a time of 2:46.14.

Both National Trail and Eaton are scheduled to compete at the Talawanda Braves Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 21. The meet will be held at the Miami Rec Center and is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

