Eaton wrestlers wrap up regular season with dual at Covington

COVINGTON — Eaton’s wrestling team finished its dual meets with a trip to Covington on Saturday, Feb. 3.

The Eagles lost to the Buccs, 30-29, in the first matchup, then beat Sidney, 42-29.

Against Covington, Owen Hewitt (106) lost to K. Anderson 22-6. Nate Wysong (120) lost to C. Vanderhorst by a pin in 1:36, Kameron Sandifer (126) lost to R. Richards 15-1.

At 132, Wade Monebrake pinned D. Robertson in 1:36. At 138, Noah Towe lost to A. Flick 5-6.

At 145, Logan Chapin beat D. Shields 9-1. At 152, Zac Schmidt was pinned by K. Martin in 3:29. At 160, Seth Hodapp beat T. Alexander 7-5.

Nick Imhoff (170) was pinned by D. Copper in 2:46. At 182, Spencer Reynolds beat G. McReynolds 9-0. At 195, Christian Michael pinned J. Franke in 1:50.

At 220, Tyler Schmidt beat D. Staudt and at 285 Seth Bowman beat B. Keiser 5-0.

“It was a winnable match for us. We just didn’t get the pins we should or could have and they did. We can find that one point in every match, and we will the next two weeks in practice,” Eaton coach Mark Silvers said.

Against Sidney,

Hewitt pinned E. Loaiza in 2:48; Wysong pinned N. Stephens in 1:15; Sandifer lost to A. Tangeman 6-0; Monebrake picked up his 20th pin over J. Farmer in 2:36; Towe lost to K . Pleasant 19-4; Chapin lost by pin to A. Ham in 3:42; Zac Schmidt lost to D. Blosser 3-0; Hodapp beat A. Tangeman 4-3; Imhoff was pinned by J. Bargea in 1:50; Reynolds pinned M. Simindinger in 1:42; Michael pinned J. Walker in 1:01; Tyler Schmidt won by forfeit; Bowman beat B. Jones 6-2.

“We didn’t wrestle bad last night, but in some cases didn’t wrestle our best. the good thing is we have two weeks to start working to our peak,” Silvers said.

Eaton will next wrestle at the SWBL meet on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17 at Milton-Union

“Now it’s back to the wrestling room to focus and build for the league. This year the league tournament is wide open. Valley View beat us at the Sam Ridder, but there is lots of room for growth and we can improve and make it a real battle,” Silvers said.

Eaton senior Spencer Reynolds battles Mason Simindinger of Sidney during a dual meet on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Covington. Reynolds won the match with a pin in 1:42. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_ehswr1.jpeg Eaton senior Spencer Reynolds battles Mason Simindinger of Sidney during a dual meet on Saturday, Feb. 3 at Covington. Reynolds won the match with a pin in 1:42. Nan Silvers | For The Register-Herald

