Eaton Little League to hold registration

EATON — Registration for the 2018 season at Eaton Little League will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Eaton High School Wellness Center.

Children ages 4-16 who live within the Eaton/Preble County Little League boundaries are eligible to enroll to play baseball. Registration is required even if the child played previously.

At least one parent or legal guardian must be present, with three proofs of residence, and an original or state-certified copy of the child’s birth certificate. The documents will be inspected and returned at registration.

For more information, including description of boundaries, call Todd Appledorn at 937-248-5519.