Eaton’s Travis Pittman drives to the basket during the Eagles Southwestern Buckeye League game with visiting Franklin on Friday, Feb. 9. Eaton suffered a pair of losses this week, falling to Valley View on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 61-52 and to Franklin 87-63. The Eagles are now 1-20 overall and 0-11 in the SWBL. Isaac Manning led the Eagles with 30 points in the Valley View game, while James Howard led the way with 20 against Franklin.

