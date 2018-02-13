Posted on by


Eaton’s Travis Pittman drives to the basket during the Eagles Southwestern Buckeye League game with visiting Franklin on Friday, Feb. 9. Eaton suffered a pair of losses this week, falling to Valley View on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 61-52 and to Franklin 87-63. The Eagles are now 1-20 overall and 0-11 in the SWBL. Isaac Manning led the Eagles with 30 points in the Valley View game, while James Howard led the way with 20 against Franklin.


Eaton’s Travis Pittman drives to the basket during the Eagles Southwestern Buckeye League game with visiting Franklin on Friday, Feb. 9. Eaton suffered a pair of losses this week, falling to Valley View on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 61-52 and to Franklin 87-63. The Eagles are now 1-20 overall and 0-11 in the SWBL. Isaac Manning led the Eagles with 30 points in the Valley View game, while James Howard led the way with 20 against Franklin.

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_EATON-BB-1-1.jpg

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_EATON-BB-2-1.jpg

http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_EATON-BB-3-1.jpg

Eaton’s Travis Pittman drives to the basket during the Eagles Southwestern Buckeye League game with visiting Franklin on Friday, Feb. 9. Eaton suffered a pair of losses this week, falling to Valley View on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 61-52 and to Franklin 87-63. The Eagles are now 1-20 overall and 0-11 in the SWBL. Isaac Manning led the Eagles with 30 points in the Valley View game, while James Howard led the way with 20 against Franklin.
http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_EATON-BB-4-1.jpgEaton’s Travis Pittman drives to the basket during the Eagles Southwestern Buckeye League game with visiting Franklin on Friday, Feb. 9. Eaton suffered a pair of losses this week, falling to Valley View on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 61-52 and to Franklin 87-63. The Eagles are now 1-20 overall and 0-11 in the SWBL. Isaac Manning led the Eagles with 30 points in the Valley View game, while James Howard led the way with 20 against Franklin.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:25 pm |    

Preble Shawnee’s boys basketball team comes up short in bid for SWBL title

Preble Shawnee’s boys basketball team comes up short in bid for SWBL title
3:41 pm |    

Winter sports season coming to a close

Winter sports season coming to a close
1:25 pm |    

2018 Bad Art, Good Folk event set

2018 Bad Art, Good Folk event set