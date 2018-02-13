Early deficits lead to pair of losses for South girls

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South’s girls’ basketball team suffered a pair of losses last week to fall to 6-14 on the season.

South dropped a 52-51 decision to Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8, at home and lost 57-41 to Milton-Union on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Against Bethel, the Panthers fell behind 30-16 at halftime, but made a game of it in the second half, before falling short.

South was outscored 17-7 in the opening quarter and 13-9 in the second frame.

The Panthers, who were led by Mylan Crews with 18 points, cut the Bees lead to 43-34 by the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, South held the Bees to nine, but came up short.

Kelsie Shafer had 13 points for South, while Madison Johnson added eight and Abby Bingham chipped in seven.

Against Milton, South again got off to a slow start, falling behind 20-8 after the first quarter and trailed 33-16 at halftime.

South outscored the Bulldogs 25-24 in the second half.

Shafer led the way with 15 points, while Crews added nine.

South was scheduled to play Mississinawa Valley on Monday, Feb. 12 and will host Middletown Christian on Thursday, Feb. 15 to wrap up the regular season. The Middletown Christian game will be varsity only and will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Panthers will begin sectional tournament play on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Brookville High School against either Covington or National Trail. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Twin Valley South’s Madison Johnson drives to the basket during the Panthers game with Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8. South came up short, falling 52-51, to the Bees. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk1-1.jpg Twin Valley South’s Madison Johnson drives to the basket during the Panthers game with Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8. South came up short, falling 52-51, to the Bees. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk2.jpg Twin Valley South’s Keslie Shafer puts up a shot against Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8. South rallied from a 16-point, first-half deficit, but fell short 52-51. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk3.jpg Twin Valley South’s Keslie Shafer puts up a shot against Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8. South rallied from a 16-point, first-half deficit, but fell short 52-51. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk4.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk5.jpg Twin Valley South’s Keslie Shafer puts up a shot against Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8. South rallied from a 16-point, first-half deficit, but fell short 52-51. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk6.jpg Twin Valley South’s Keslie Shafer puts up a shot against Bethel on Thursday, Feb. 8. South rallied from a 16-point, first-half deficit, but fell short 52-51. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/02/web1_tvsgbk7.jpg