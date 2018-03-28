Track teams ready to go

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County’s track and field athletes will begin their respective seasons this week, weather permitting.

Preble Shawnee girls

Coach: Stefanie Hurley (8th season):

“Last year as a team, we finished 4th in the Buckeye Division at the SWBL League meet. We are hoping to improve on that this year. This year I have 15 returning athletes and nine new members. My team includes 18 freshman and sophomores, so we are a pretty young team. I’m looking forward to seeing how my freshman girls will help our team this year, especially in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays.

“This year’s team is led by senior Brooke Tatum and juniors Kaylie Campbell, Jane Feck, Alivia Reek, Shay Neal, and Morgan Blair.

“Brooke will run the 400 and 800 this season, and Kaylie will be competing in long jump, sprints, and relays. Jane and Alivia will also run sprints and relays this season, and both hope to make it back to at least the regional meet in the 4 x 100 like they did their freshman year. Shay and Morgan will compete in the hurdles and sprints.

“Also returning this season are sophomores Mackenzie Allen, Madison Back, Regena Blair, Abby Elam, Cami Hollon, Vanessa Mann, Aubry Peak, Megan Roell, and Harlie Turpin. Cami, Megan, and Abby will look to improve on their successful freshman year with Cami in the mile, Megan in the discus and Abby in shot put. Also Mackenzie and Gena will run hurdles, Madison and Harlie will compete in the 400 and 800, and Vanessa and Aubry will compete in sprints and the long jump this season.

“New to the team this year is sophomore Jasmine King, and freshman Brooke Dalton, Caiden Duskey, Summer Hacker, Rylee Horrigan, Emily Miller, Kaydee Newton, Debbie Tombragel, and Ky’Tiana White.

We begin the season this Tuesday at Brookville, and then April 10th at Dixie. Looking forward to a great season and hopefully warm spring weather.”

Twin Valley South boys

Coach: Richie Faber (5th season)

“Last season we had several major team accomplishments which included winning our own Fred Durkle Invitational for the third-straight year, repeating as Preble County champions, winning the Cross County Conference Championships for a third straight year, winning the Division III Dayton District Championships and finishing as the Region 12 runner-up.

“A few of our top returners include senior Jacob Wells who qualified to the state meet in the 4×400 relay and 4×800 relay, sophomore Chris Keener who also was part of the 4×400 relay and 4×800 relay that qualified for state and senior Wyatt Burke who scored well in the shot put and discus last year.

“We are an inexperienced team this year with many newcomers or individuals that did not participate in track a year ago. I expect that we may go through some growing pains early, but by the end of the season we should be a very competitive team. I am excited to get started and see what we can do.”

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

