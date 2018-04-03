North wins three straight to begin season

LEWISBURG — It was an impressive first week of the season for Tri-County North’s softball team as the Panthers rolled to three straight double-digit wins.

North began the season with a 10-0, 5-inning, win over Chaminade Julienne at Monday, March 26.

Sidney Jackson tossed a complete game two-hitter and struck out five.

North scored a run in the second and third to take a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers notched five runs in the fourth inning. Jackson, Taylor Green, and Riley Cruse all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. North finished off the game with three runs in the fifth.

North collected nine hits on the day. Cassie Stinson and Green each managed multiple hits. Stinson went 3-for-3, while Green was 2-for-3 with three RBI.

On Saturday, March 31, North bested Valley View in both games of a doubleheader, winning 25-3 and 17-1.

In the first game, Avery Shank would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base as she drove in four runs on three hits to lead the Panthers. Shank drove in runs on a single in the first and a triple in the second.

North cranked up the offense in the first inning, scoring eight times. The Panthers added six more in the second and third inning and finished off the game with a five-run fifth.

Cruse earned the win. She surrendered three runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings pitched, striking out five and walking one. Emily Norris threw 1 2/3 innings in relief.

North tallied 19 hits on the day. Cruse, Shank, Green, Kaitlin Heindl, Stinson, Jackson, and Lexi Delong each collected multiple hits for the Panthers. Shank and Cruse each had three hits.

North completed the sweep as Jackson and Stinson combined on a four-hitter in game two.

Jackson got the win. She went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out three and walking one. Stinson tossed 1 2/3 innings in relief.

North wasted little time putting this one away. The Panthers scored seven runs in the first. They added four more in the third and six in the fourth.

North had 14 hits on the day. Cruse, Norris, and Delong all collected three hits hits for the Panthers. Delong and Norris each had three RBI.

North (3-0) was scheduled to play Union County (Ind.) on Monday, April 2 and Franklin-Monroe on Tuesday. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Mississinawa Valley on Thursday and will close out the week with a doubleheader at home against Carlisle.

