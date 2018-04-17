Shawnee boys tennis team wins three straight

CAMDEN — After opening the season with two close losses, Preble Shawnee’s boys tennis team regrouped to win its next three matches.

The Arrows began the season with a 3-2 loss to Valley View on Monday, April 9.

Shawnee’s wins came at first and second singles as Pierce Elliot defeated Justin DeVilbiss 6-2, 6-0 and Luke Feck beat Ben Holbrook 6-0, 6-2.

The Arrows dropped matches at third singles and both doubles matches. Allison Zornes fell to Ian Barnett 6-4, 6-3 at third singles and the duo of Hayden Brown/Austin Carter lost to Ben Lewan/Chase Midkiff 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles.

At second doubles, Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter lost to Michael Fischer/Carter Nolte 6-1, 6-0.

“Pierce and Luke played very well and absolutely dominated the top two singles spots. Unfortunately, it was the reverse of that in both doubles matches where Valley View really took it to us,” Shawnee coach Dave Hubbard said. “The third singles match was the last match on court and ended up deciding it. Allison played well and fought hard but wasn’t quite able to pull off the win.”

On Tuesday, Shawnee dropped a 3-2 decision to Milton-Union in its first league match of the season.

Elliott defeated Nathan Brumbaugh 6-2, 6-3 and Feck downed Nick Brumbaugh 6-1, 6-1.

At third singles, Peyton Brown defeated Zornes 6-2, 6-3. In doubles play, Jake Swafford/Nathan Black beat Hayden Brown/Austin Carter 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) and Luke Barnes/Jacob Motz beat Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter 6-4, 7-5.

“While this wasn’t the start we hoped for, we played a very competitive match tonight against a really solid Milton team,” Hubbard said. “Pierce and Luke played some outstanding tennis for us again tonight. We just have to find that third point somewhere to start picking up some wins and I am sure we will.”

On Wednesday, the Arrows swept Madison 5-0 for their first win of the season.

In singles plays, Elliott defeated Trent Wood 6-0, 6-0. Feck won 6-0, 6-0 over Ethan Sander. Zornes won by forfeit.

In doubles, Brown/Carter defeated Price Metcalf/Garrett Heller 6-0, 6-0 and Whisman/Carter won by forfeit.

On Thursday, Shawnee beat Carlisle 5-0 as the Arrows lost just six games on the day.

In singles play, Elliott beat Alex Ward 6-0, 6-1. Feck (PS) defeated Max Allison 6-0, 6-0 and Zornes beat Noah Harrison 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Hayden Brown/Austin Carter beat Tyler Grooms/Brenden Nerenburg 6-1, 6-1 and Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter beat Ryan Black/Kelsey Lacey 6-1, 6-0.

“We picked up another big league win tonight. All our players really worked hard and played some solid tennis in very windy conditions,” Hubbard said.

Shawnee closed out the busy week with a 4-1 win over Dayton Christian on Friday.

At singles, Elliott defeated Alex Simms (DC) 6-0, 6-0. Feck beat Elaina Baker (DC) 6-0, 6-1 and Zornes defeated Hannah Withers 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Samuel Thompson/Silas Thompson of DC defeated Hayden Brown/Austin Carter 6-2, 6-2, while Brenden Whisman/Jackson Carter beat Madelyn Keenan/Rachel Miller 6-4, 7-6 (3).

“We had another strong effort from everyone again tonight. This win was a really nice way to cap off a pretty solid week for us,” Hubbard said. “Our players have just played better and better as the week has progressed. I am very proud of all of them.”

Shawnee (3-2, 2-1 SWBL) was scheduled to play Dixie on Tuesday, April 17. They are to host Lebanon on Wednesday, Waynesville on Thursday and Trotwood-Madison on Friday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@registerherald.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

