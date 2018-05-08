Eagles third in SWBL

EATON — Eaton’s softball team won two of its final three games of the regular season last week to finish 12-5 overall and 8-4 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern Division.

The Eagles finished third in the SWBL behind league champion Monroe (11-1) and runner-up Brookville (10-2). Eaton’s four league losses came to both of those teams.

Eaton completed a season sweep of Franklin with an 11-4 win over the Wildcats on Monday, April 30.

After falling behind 2-0 after the top of the first and 3-2 after 2 1/2 innings, Eaton rallied to take the lead for good in the bottom of the third.

Annika Gels homered in the bottom of the first to help erase the 2-0 deficit.

In the third, Eaton scored five times, highlighted by Becca Mowen’s first career grand slam. The Eagles added four more runs in the fourth to take a commanding 11-3 lead.

Senior Bailee Worley had two hits on Senior Night, including a double.

Gels finished 4-for-4 with a double and home run and two RBIs.

Freshman Lexi Miller was 2-for-4 with an RBI and sophomore Bailey Shepherd added two hits and drove in two runs.

As hot as the Eagles’ bats were on Monday, they cooled off considerably against Monroe on Wednesday in a 4-2 loss.

Eaton didn’t collect its first hit until the fifth and the team struck out 18 times.

Monroe took the lead in the fourth on single, stolen base, an error and a bunt.

The Hornets took a 3-0 lead in the fifth on a two-run homer.

Eaton scored its first run in the sixth. Mowen doubles and scored on freshman Carsyn Lammer’s single.

Another Monroe home run in the top of the seventh made it 4-1. In the bottom of the seventh, Worley hit her second home run of the season to make it 4-2.

The Eagles closed out the week with a 9-5 win at Talawanda on Thursday. Eaton scored in six of the seven innings. They scored single runs in the first and second and added two in the fourth for a 4-1 lead. They added two more in the fifth and sixth for an 8-1 lead.

Miller and Shepherd each had two hits, while Worley and Mowen each went 1-for-3.

Gels pitched 4.2 innings and gave up four hits and struck out nine. Logan Unger tossed 2.1 innings with two strikeouts.

Eaton, the No. 4 seed, was scheduled to host No. 13 seed Oakwood on Tuesday, May 8, in the first round of the Division II sectional tournament. If they win, the Eagles will host No. 5 Fenwick on Thursday.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

