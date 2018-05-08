Shawnee tennis finishes as SWBL runner-up

DAYTON — Pierce Elliott and Luke Feck claimed individual championships to lead Preble Shawnee’s boys tennis team to a runner-up finish in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Buckeye Division.

Shawnee scored 49 points and tied with Waynesville for second. Milton-Union scored 51 to become league champions.

“Our players came to play today and really put forth a strong effort from top to bottom. Realistically though, to have a chance to win the title today, we needed to get to the finals in at least four positions. Unfortunately, we were only able to get there in three spots and we came up just two points short,” Shawnee coach Dave Hubbard said.

Elliott, the No. 1 seed at first singles, beat Nathan Brumbaugh of Milton 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.

Feck, the No. 1 seed at second singles, beat Nick Brumbaugh of Milton 6-0, 6-2 in the finals.

The second doubles team of Brenden Whisman and Jackson Carter finished second, falling in the finals to Lucas Pollack and Mason Bone on Waynesville, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

At third singles, Allison Zornes placed third after beating Alex Perminov of Dixie, 6-1, 6-2.

At first doubles, Hayden Brown and Austin Carter finished third after beating Sam Owens and Steven Brock of Dixie, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

“Pierce and Luke played some great tennis as they have all year and won the first and second singles spots for us. Brenden and Jackson pulled off a nice upset of Milton in the semis and played a great three-setter in the final. Austin and Hayden played a tough semi-final match and came up just short of upsetting Milton in three sets. Allison played a great first set in her semi-final but ran out of gas in the second set. She rebounded nicely to win her next match for third place in pretty dominant fashion,” Hubbard said.

“It was certainly an exciting day and we definitely had our chances. I am very proud of our players, not only for the tennis they played but for the way they handled themselves today and this entire season really.”

Shawnee is scheduled to begin sectional tournament play this week.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH