HOF ceremony set for Sunday, May 27

PREBLE COUNTY — The 16th annual Preble County Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Sunday, May 27, at the Preble County YMCA.

The event will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. with the ceremony to follow at 7 p.m.

During its first 15 years, the PCAHoF Committee has recognized nearly a century’s worth of accomplishments — by both males and females.

This year’s class includes three teams and 12 individuals and brings the total number of inductees to 209 individuals and 31 teams that have been recognized.

This year’s inductees are Gayle George (Preble Shawnee) , Glen Mabry (Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South), Pam Deaton (National Trail, Kevin Montgomery (Preble Shawnee), Chad Vorhis (Twin Valley South), Tommy Jones (Eaton), Jonathon Dues (Eaton), Brad Statzer (Tri-County North), Lynsey Somers (Twin Valley South), Dave Holtzmuller (Eaton), Jason Allen (National Trail) and Fred Kerler (National Trail and Lanier) as well as the 1985 Eaton volleyball team, 1998 Preble Shawnee volleyball team and the 1991 Eaton baseball team.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH

