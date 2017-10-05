Public records

Eaton Municipal Court

August report

Bertha Kalil, Clerk

The following cases were filed in the Eaton Municipal Court during the month of August:

133 criminal, 17 DUIs, 348 other traffic, 34 civil, eight small claims, 33 felonies and 25 new garnishments. Total: 618.

Traffic criminal distribution

Distribution to the City of Eaton: $54,788.02

Distribution to the Preble County Auditor: $12,787.66

Distribution to the State of Ohio: $25,315.70

Distribution to all other agencies: $800

Total distribution of fines and costs: $92,691.38

Civil distribution

Distribution to the City of Eaton: $11,026.24

Distribution to State of Ohio: $1,451.34

Contested cases traffic/criminal division: 108 total

Marriage license applications

Preble County Probate Court

Cole Thomas Moore, 30, Brookville, Air Force and Cathryn Loraine Allen, 27, Brookville, marketing.

Jonathan Eric Rowe, 38, self-employed, West Manchester and Amanda Benavente, 39, homemaker, West Manchester.

Larry Bernard Webb Jr., 24, factory worker, Eaton and Krysta Michelle Ritchie, 24, homemaker, Eaton.

Michael Shane Halter, 39, food service, Camden and Vernon Christopher Bryan, 44, food service manager, Camden.

Antonne Lee Gose, 49, truck driver, Eaton and Lisa Marie Smith, 38, self-employed, Eaton.

Ethan Wade Litteral, 28, Navy, Saint Mary’s, Georgia and Brittany Nicole Blackman, 24, deli clerk, St. John’s, Florida.

Raleigh Owen Dale, 23, tech support, West Alexandria and Julie Marie Davis, 27, home health aide, West Alexandria.

Clark Phillip Jordan, 30, farmer, Richmond, Indiana and Mallory Marie Chambers, 23, secretary, Richmond, Indiana.

Kester Allen Smith, 46, maintenance technician, Eldorado and Therasa Angel Oswald, 36, LPN, Eldorado.

Austin Edward Back, 28, pipe fitter, Camden and Shelby Lynne Whitaker, 25, assembler, Camden.

Maxie Dean Adams, 55, truck driver, Eaton and Beverly Diane Wooton, 52, cook, Somerville.

Caleb William Walker, 23, teacher, West Alexandria and Abigail Faith Voge, 23, nurse, West Alexandria.

Cecil Clinton Wilson, 22, retail associate, Middletown and Ashley Michelle Barger, 18, homemaker, Middletown.

Daniel Howard Eiler III, 24, farmer, Eaton and Jessyca Lynn Newton, 25, farmer, Eaton.

Blake Edward Nutty, 34, equipment operator, New Paris and Michelle Renee Thacker, 37, LPN, New Paris.

Jeffery Phillip Constable, 21, shipping and receiving, New Paris and Alyssa Michele Bond, 23, STNA, New Paris.

Daniel Larry Gray, 42, service technician, Eaton and Kathryn Rose Betscher, 42, respiratory therapist, Eaton.

Shane Brandon McIntosh, 32, supervisor, Camden and Lacie J. Gillespie, 29, homemaker, Camden.

Kaden Zachary Tucker, 19, factory, Richmond, Indiana and Mattilyn Claire Caskey, 18, homemaker, Richmond, Indiana.

Todd Duane Stewart, 41, self-employed, New Paris and Paige Lee Drook, 26, homemaker, New Paris.

Paul DeWayne Schoonover, 60, disability, College Corner, Ohio and Tammy Eugenia Throop, 39, homemaker, College Corner, Ohio.

Devin Lee Haber, 20, bander, New Paris and Courtney Nicole Wright, 23, homemaker, New Paris.

Austin Patrick Schaar, 24, teacher, Lewisburg and Marisa Lauren Lee, 24, student, Columbia, Missouri.

Nicholas Clay Duskey, 32, product manager, Camden and Katie Lynn Duskey, 30, psychotherapist, Camden.

Clint Elmer Post, 39, estimator/detailer, Eaton and Connie Diane Rodeffer, 44, bus driver, Eaton.

Russell Earle Klinger, 29, factory worker, Eaton and Jessica Taylor Shirin-Cowen, 25, factory worker, Eaton.

Sean Thomas Garton, 37, financial analyst, Eaton and Megan Lynn Turner, 32, operations specialist, Eaton.

Richard Dillon Dickerson, 23, machine operator, Brookville and Alyssa Brooke Summers, 20, unemployed, West Alexandria.

Greg Alan Eley, 27, assistant manager, Lewisburg and Megan Renee Casebolt, 25, counselor, Lewisburg.

Evan Patrick Deis, 32, teacher, Alpharetta, Georgia and Kierstan Emily Isaacs, 34, teacher, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Property transfers

Preble County Recorder

Jeanne Creech

Jerico Motors to Woodlark LLC, lot 167 and part of outlot 175, Eaton.

Joann McGlone and Joann Mc Glone to Denise M. Kelley, trustee, Denise Marie Kelley Agreement of Trust and Kelley Denise Marie Agreement of Trust, 1.493 acres and easement, Jefferson Township and 40.031 acres and easement, Jefferson Township.

Heather A. Morton to Robert K. Morton and R Kyle Morton.

Oris R. Vickers and Joetta Vickers to Sherri L Ingles and Robert E. Ingles, lot three, Brooks Subdivision.

John Maggard to John Maggard and Joann Maggard, 12.1 acres, Lanier Township.

Nancy J. McMurray, administrator and Nelson McMurray to Toby Shepherd Jr., lot 89, West Alexandria.

John M. Emerson and Patricia A. Emerson to Patricia B. Woxman, lot 44, Eaton.

Michael E. Theiss and Suzanne R. Theiss to Troy S. Wooton, lot 56, Gratis.

Joyce A. Farrell to Keith O. Reese and Cherie B. Reese, lot 1837, Eaton.

Lewis Franklin Hoke, Lewis F. Hoke, Frank Hoke and Shirley Ann Hoke to Jill E. HIttle Trustee to Reconvey, 1.04 acres, Monroe Township and 61.960 acres, Monroe Township.

Jill E. Hittle Trustee to Reconvey to Lewis Franklin Hoke, Lewis F. Hoke, Frank Hoke and Shirley Ann Hoke, 5.02 acres, Monroe Township and 57.998 acres, Monroe Township.

Janice Sue Harmon, trustee, Paul R. McCobb, successor trustee, Amos Ray Sicso, successor trustee, David A. Phillips, successor trustee, Libanus Lodge #80 F & AM of Lewisburg to Janice Sue Harman, trustee and Janice Sue Harmon Revocable Trust Agreement, lot 23, Lewisburg, termination of lease.

Linda S. Beeler and Patrick A. Magill to Shawn W. Hayes and Julie A. Kearns, 1.614 acres, Monroe Township.

Joann L. Rhodus to Michael James Conover and Melisa Conover, 9.28 acres, Israel Township.

Daniel Eckert to Robert E. Wood, Valerie L. Sargent Eckert, lot 2267, Lakengren.

Theresa H. Aiena successor trustee, Norman Charles Hochwalt Revocable Living Trust and Norman Charles Hochwalt trustee, lot 1410, Lakengren.

Moore Development LLC to Vicki N. Bonsall Moore, lot 3040, Eaton.

Harold E. Beckett and Sandra M. Beckett to Ronnie L. Depoyster Jr. and Tammy K. Depoyster, Lot 602, Lakengren.