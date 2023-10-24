BBL hosts dog story time

Couper, the Golden Retriever, is pictured enjoying a story read to him by young Carter with Couper’s human, Michelle, looking on at the Brookville Branch library

BROOKVILLE — Library patrons at Brookville Branch Library have the opportunity to register for one of four individual one-on-one reading sessions with Couper the Golden Retriever.

Couper is a certified therapy dog affiliated with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association (MVPTA).

Each month the Brookville Branch library gives Couper the chance to meet folks and listen to stories during the Paws to Read program. Library patrons have the opportunity to register for one of four individual one-on-one reading sessions with Couper.

A whole-group story time is presented halfway through the sessions and those who aren’t able to read to Couper are welcome to attend the story time. Couper will be available to pet and love on during that time frame.

The next Paws to Read program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-7:15 p.m. (group story time at 6:30 p.m.) at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

There are only four sessions available to read to Couper. Register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665, or register in person at the library.