Williamson seeking write-in support for City Council

Residents of the City of Eaton:

My name is Dara Williamson (Ferriell). I have lived in the Eaton area nearly my entire life. I am a 2009 graduate of Eaton High School and went on to graduate from Miami University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2012. I have been employed at Silfex in Eaton for seven years as a Quality Engineer.

In 2020, I married my husband, Scott Williamson, and we now have a 14-month-old daughter. We plan to stay in Eaton, and therefore, I feel it is time to become more involved in the community where I live and work. I would appreciate your support and your write-in vote for Eaton City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Dara Williamson

Eaton