Mr. & Mrs. Glen Sheley

Mr. and Mrs. Glen Sheley will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Glen and the former Betty Eiford were married Nov. 24, 1962. Their parents were Henry and Ilda Sheley and Darrell and Annabell Eiford.

Glen and Betty are the parents of Steven (Tiffany) Sheley and the late Scott A. Sheley, deceased in 1988. They have four grandchildren: Levi (Rose) Sheley, Maci (Paul) Woodard, Trey Jackson and Harley Jackson; four great-grandchildren: Kolton Sheley, Zadyn Woodard, Camdyn Woodard and Ryley Woodard.

Glen and Betty send greetings to their family and friends for a blessed Thanksgiving Day.