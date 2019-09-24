Petry, Miller to wed

DAYTON — Kurtis and Connie Petry announce the engagement of their daughter Brittanee Petry of Dayton, to Jacob Miller of Dayton.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Sinclair Community College, where she received an Associates Degree in Radio Logic Sciences, and Advertising Art, where she received Associates a Degree in Graphic and Web Design. She is currently employed by Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Premier Health Partners.

The prospective groom is employed by the City of Dayton, as supervisor of the Mad River Well Fields. He is the son of Lori Miller and the late Curt Miller.

The couple will wed this fall.