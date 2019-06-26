Cargill Barbecue scheduled

LEWISBURG — The Fifth Annual Cargill Neighbor Night Barbecue will take place on Wednesday, July 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg.

The Cargill Cares Team will be grilling pork loin sandwiches and various church and community groups will provide potato salad, baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks.

The Neighbor Night Ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lewisburg has been serving a free, hot meal to the local community every Wednesday evening since March, 2009. To date nearly 46,000 meals have been served.

In July 2015, Cargill initiated the idea of a barbecue and gave a very generous donation to the ministry. This has become an annual event. The Trinity family is especially grateful to Cargill for providing this barbecue as an opportunity to raise funds for this important ministry through donations.

“We are also grateful for another chance to thank God and the community for allowing us to serve our neighbors by providing meals over the last 10 years,” organizers said in a press release.

Everyone is invited to share in this evening of food and fellowship while supporting the Lewisburg community. Donations received at the event will help to fund these meals in the future.

The church is located at 511 North Commerce Street, Lewisburg with the entrance to the event on the Main Street side of the building.