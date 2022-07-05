Church briefs

Cabbage roll sale at Trinity

Trinity Church of Lewisburg will be having a cabbage roll fundraiser this month. Proceeds will be used to further ministries at the church. Orders may be placed now through July 9. Orders need to be picked up on Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the church, 511 North Commerce Street, Lewisburg. Call or e-mail orders to: Diane Shrout at 937-962-4224 or 937-286-8956, or email: [email protected], or Pat Schroeder at 937-336-2900, email: [email protected] Price is $3.50 each. When ordering, specify “with” or “without” sauerkraut.

VBS at ECC

The Church of Christ at 725 U.S. 35 East, Eaton invites children ages 4 to 12 to a one-day VBS event from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The theme is “God’s Wonder Lab.” Lunch and dinner will be provided. Register online by June 30, at www.eatonchurchofchrist.com.

VBS at Calvary Baptist Church

Children, ages 5 to teens are invited to “Take a Trip to Camp Calvary,” July 11-15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, 14 Dorsey Akers Drive in West Alexandria. Call 937-839-1024, or visit cbcwalex.com for more information.