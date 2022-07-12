Church briefs

VBS at Calvary Baptist Church

Children, ages 5 to teens are invited to “Take a Trip to Camp Calvary,” July 11-15, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School, 14 Dorsey Akers Drive in West Alexandria. Call 937-839-1024, or visit cbcwalex.com for more information.

Northside Chapel taking part in 127 Yard Sale

Northside Chapel at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden will serve food for the U.S. 127 Yard Sale, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The church will serve biscuits and gravy from 8-11 a.m., and hot sandwiches with sides from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bake sale items will be available along with yard sale items, crafts, jewelry and plants.