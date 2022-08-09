Church briefs

Collecting gift cards for Eastern Kentucky flood victims

The First Southern Baptist Church of Camden is partnering with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief. The church will be collecting Walmart, Lowes, and Home Depot Cards to send to those in need through the Disaster Relief Unit of Kentucky Baptist. The church will be accepting cards until Aug. 14. Go to kybaptist.org for more information and details on how to help. Pastor Greg Jackson invites the churches of Preble County to be involved in helping those who have suffered greatly. Cards can be dropped off at the church located at the corner of Ohio 725 and U.S. 127. Call 937-452-7291 or visit the website at www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Northside Chapel taking part in 127 Yard Sale

Northside Chapel at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden will serve food for the U.S. 127 Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The church will serve biscuits and gravy from 8-11 a.m., and hot sandwiches with sides from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Bake sale items will be available along with yard sale items, crafts, jewelry and plants.