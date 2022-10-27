Church brief

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist church offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.

Jason Lovins Band in concert

The Jason Lovins Band (jasonlovins.com) will be in concert at First Southern Baptist Church of Camden, Saturday evening, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. A country blend mixed with a southern gospel feel, this group is traveling across the country leading worship and in concert for all ages. Everyone is invited to this free concert. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Free youth event

Area youth are invited to a free youth event at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway St., Farmersville on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. RSVP by calling 937-696-2115. Visit iamdamac.com for more information about this ministry.