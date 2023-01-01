Church briefs

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist church offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.