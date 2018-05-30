Reunion notices

TVS Class of ‘68

Twin Valley South’s class of 1968 will be celebrating its 50th class reunion Saturday, June 2. The class is looking for the following classmates: Wilbert “Leon” Crowe, last known location was West Virginia, Kathryn “Kathy” Hammons, Donna Harris, married name was Howard, Helen Markel, Ronnie Poston and William “Bill” Robinson. The group will get reacquainted on Saturday June 2, at the West Alexandria American Legion from 12:30-4 p.m. Social hour is 4:30-6 p.m. at Twin Valley South High School. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. After the dinner, the class is inviting all TVS/West Alexandria Alumni back to the Legion. The class is also having a picnic on Sunday, June 3 from 1-5 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ingomar, on Enterprise Rd. in West Alexandria. Classmates are encouraged to bring children and grandchildren. Also, if anyone was once a classmate, but didn’t graduate, they are invited as well. There will corn hole and possibly other games. Everyone who attends should bring lawn chairs, as activities will be outdoors, weather permitting. Everyone is asked to bring at least one covered dishes. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided.

Monroe High School

The 96th annual Monroe High School alumni reunion will be held on Saturday, June 9, at the the National Trail School Cafetorium (All facilities are handicap accessible). Registration and social time starts at 4 p.m., followed by a catered buffet meal by Rob’s of Brookville at 5:30 p.m. There will be assistance available to carry plates, etc. if so desired. The meal will be followed by a meeting, entertainment, then the singing of the alma-mater. Classes to be honored are 1938-1948-1958-1968. The cost is $20 per person . Anyone interested in attending, should send a sheet listing who is attending plus the appropriate payment (checks made out to the Monroe Alumni Association) to Rodger and Lois Van Ausdal, 5013 Twin Lakes Circle, Clayton, OH 45315. All alumni plus persons who attended and teachers are encouraged to come for an evening of fellowship, dinner, and entertainment.

EHS Class of 1962

The Eaton High School Class of 1962 will celebrate its 56th reunion at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at Rob’s Restaurant, 705 Arlington Rd., Brookville. For reservations email dpcap@hotmail.com or call 937-456-2348 by June 1.

TCN alumni

The Lewisburg, Twin Valley North, Tri County North High School Alumni Banquet will take place on Saturday, June 9, at the Tri County North High School gymnasium. Social hour begins at 4 p.m.; meal and program at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 in advance, $22 at the door. Reservation forms are available at the Lewisburg City Building and at the Bicentennial Store. For more information email Carol Miller, Secretary Treasurer, at carolm3040@gmail.com or by phone at 765-855-2152.

Preble Shawnee Alumni

The Camden, Shawnee, Preble Shawnee Alumni banquet will be held on Saturday, June 23 at the Preble Shawnee High School. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Charlotte’s Catering. Program and entertainment following dinner. For reservations call Diane Frederici Riley at 937-336-3130, Lynn Werk Dane at 937-452-1010, or Barbara Shade Slough at 937-865-0963.