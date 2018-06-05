District library sets activity calendar

Kids and families

Summer Reading started!

Summer Reading programs are happening now! Stop by your local branch library to sign up. Start logging your reading for a chance to win prizes! While you’re at it, pick up a list of all the fun kids, teen, and adult events being held during the summer, at your local PCDL branch!

Comedy Juggler Matt Jergens

International gold medalist juggler Matt Jergens has been making audiences laugh for over eighteen years. His show involves electrifying routines that showcase the talents of one of the top jugglers around. He fills the stage with flying pins, spinning plates, a tall unicycle, and a multitude of other unique props. Catch his show at the following library branches:

Wednesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.: Eaton Branch

Wednesday, June 6 at 2 p.m.: West Elkton Branch

Thursday, June 7 at 2 p.m.: Eaton Branch

Thursday, June 7 at 5 p.m.: Eldorado Branch

Tweens Rock (ages 8-12)

Every Thursday in June and July at 12:30 p.m. at the Eaton Branch: Learn about a different style of music each week at the Eaton Branch.

Tween-tivities: Make your own music

Create your own songs with Magix Music Maker! Combine different instrument loops and beats for a one-of-a-kind electronic jam session:

Monday, June 11 at 4 p.m.: Camden Branch

Wednesday, June 13 at 2 p.m.: West Alexandria Branch

Monday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m.: New Paris Branch

Wednesday, June 27 at 3 p.m.: West Manchester Branch

Teens (grades 6-12)

Weekly Teen programs at the Eaton Library

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Library for a weekly program:

June 12: Glow Bowling – What makes bowling better? Black lights and music! Wear neon colors for a brighter experience!

June 19: High School Musical movie – Enjoy a musical movie! High School Musical has a runtime of 98 mintes.

June 26: Earbud Buddies – Make an earbud holder with perler beads.

Earbud Buddies

Use perler beads to make a cool holder that’ll keep your earbuds from getting tangled! The program will be at the following branches:

Monday, June 11 at 5 p.m.: Camden Branch

Wednesday, June 13 at 3 p.m.: West Alexandria Branch

Monday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.: New Paris Branch

Tuesday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m.: Eaton Branch

Wednesday, June 27 at 4 p.m.: West Manchester Branch

Adults

Painting Rocks

New Paris Branch on Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m.: Join us for an evening of painting rocks.

Window Cling Craft

Eaton Branch on Thursday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m.: We’ll use fabric paint to create colorful window clings. All supplies will be provided by the library.

Intermediate Computer Skills

Eaton Branch on June 14 at 6 p.m.: Now that you know the basics of computers, we will take a deeper look into the inner workings of the computer. Topics covered include files, folders, uploading and downloading, and finding things on the computer. Some previous computer experience required.

Open Mic Night at the Library

Eaton Branch on Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m.: Join us for the first Library Open Mic Night! Each performer gets 5-10 minutes to play music, recite poetry, or convey some other talent. Keep it clean and library-friendly, but otherwise, anything goes! Ages 14-older welcome.

Genealogy and History Fair

Preble County Room (outdoors) on Saturday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about area history and genealogy resources from throughout southwest Ohio and Wayne County, Indiana. The Preble County Room is at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton.

Creative Writers Group

Eaton Branch on Thursday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m.: If you have a written piece you would like to share, please bring it to the meeting. You will not be expected to share, but you are certainly welcome to do so! Writing activities and prompts will be provided for those who need a little extra inspiration.