West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Presley Holthaus, Helen Voge, J.T. Robbins, Laura Unger, Dee Mattis, Dusty McCoy, Brad Wright, Jennifer Delong, Brad Wright, Lindsay Woodard, Kyle Saul, Tonna Miller, Sean Maggard, Tracy Randolph, Anita Baker, in memory of Mary Maxson

Anniversaries this week: Jack and Diane Walker, Ralf and Cary Mohr, David and Jeni Guehring, Dan and Joyce Deeter, Dale and Margaret Degler

July 4 Party in the Park

The WA Celebration Committee will host it’s July 4 Party in the Park on Wednesday, July 4, at Peace Park, from 1-7 p.m. Come enjoy the games, vendors, food and refreshments! The Car show takes place from 4-7p.m. in the church parking lot, and the Lighted Parade lines up at 9p.m. in the Salem Lutheran Church parking lot. The parade will start off at 9:30 p.m. and will end at the TVS parking lot. Fireworks will take place at the Twin Valley Schools at 10p.m.

July 4 Community WACOCA Service

West Alexandria Churches Organized for Community Action are sponsoring a Fourth of July Community Church Service to be held Sunday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m. at Peace Park. Community Christian Church will be providing special music. The Salem Lutheran Church Sanctuary will be used if weather doesn’t permit an outdoor service that day.

Baked Steak Dinner

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is offering Baked Steak Dinners on Sunday, July 15, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 73 N. Main Street, next to Subway. To reserve your dinners contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085, or at The Pin Up Shoppe, 50 W. Second Street. Thank you for supporting us, as proceeds are used to purchase new toys and repairs for Santa Villa and to provide July 4 fireworks in West Alexandria.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

Church of the Brethren

There will be no Free Community Meals for the months of July and August. They will resume the first Wednesday in September at 22 East Oak St.

Salem Lutheran Church

The Women of Salem invite you to attend our Summer Splash, July 10, for food, fellowship and BINGO! Bring a covered dish, and if you happen to donate a White Elephant item for prizes, please do so by Monday, July 9. RSVP no later than July 10 to the church, 839-4210, or contact SWNALC President, Brenda Wright, at 456-3018 or SWNALC VP, Diane Walker, at 901-3960.

Adult Bible Study meets every Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at 70 E. Dayton St.

The Lutheran Youth Organization meets for Bible Study every Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. The LYO will depart for a Wilderness Trip on Sunday, July 15.

Twin Valley Rod & Gun Club

Annual Youth Night

TVR&GC will hold their Annual Youth Night on Tuesday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. at 9361 Germantown Pike. Youth 17 years and younger are invited to learn and earn prizes with supervised archery, bait-casting, rifle/air-rifle and shotgun shooting. Refreshments will be served. This event is made possible by a Division of Wildlife Grant.