West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jessica Fletcher, Amelia Suggs, Rick Rivers, Jerica Holthaus, Edna Shiverdecker, Mikal Pemberton, Lynette Schmidt, Mark Lindloff, Chris Keener, Charles Graham, Morgan House, David Ehler, Becky Unger Singer, Linda Coe, Kylie Rice, Roger Voge, Moira Fudge, Allen Samson, Michelle Bailey, Ryan Shelton, Carlee Petelle, Matt King, Emelia Frei, Matthew Carpenter, Jill Utz, Harley Turpin, Sharon Menke, Brianna Webb, Morgan Rosfeld Garrett.

Anniversaries this week: Bob and Bev Gregg, Ross and Kate Lunsford, Jared and Jessica King, John and Beth Bassler, Mike and Shirleann Fahrenholz, Austin and Lindsey Cole, Clinton and Lyndsay House, Forest and Sue Rivers, Steve and Amanda Byrd, Phillip and Angie Johnson, Don and Carlee Petelle

Pride Optical Book Bag Winners

Pride Optical, in West Alexandria, offered a drawing for a book bag, filled with school supplies, to one boy and one girl. The Aug. 1 winner of the girl’s book bag was Kayley Kautz. The winner of the boy’s book bag was Brayden Jimenez. Congratulations to both winners!

TVS Back to School Community Picnic, Carnival and Open House

The annual Community Picnic now includes a carnival with face-painting and inflatables on Thursday, August 16, from 5-7 p.m. in the Commons at the Twin Valley South School. Since the start of the picnic in 1992, this has been a very popular annual event to start the school year and bring the community together. The cost of a hamburger or hotdog meal tickets is $1.50, or $2 for a meal-plus carnival entry. Raffle drawings will begin at 5 p.m. for prizes provided by area businesses. Come meet players from our fall athletic teams, school groups, and community organizations. A K-12 Open House will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.

TVS HS/MS Open

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning Aug. 6. The first day for students will be Monday, August 20. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 6. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, SS number, two proof of residency, and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, please call the school at 839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 6. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 10.

Farmer’s Market

The WA Celebration Committee’s weekly Farmers’ Market meets in Peace Park every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. through September. All funds raised are used by the Celebration Committee to provide the community with fireworks for July 4, and new toys for Santa Villa in December. Funds also will be used for needed repairs at Santa Villa. Contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085 for additional information or to reserve your space.

Salem Lutheran Church

Join us for a Summer Outreach for families, young and old, in Our Own Backyard, Aug 10-12. This event runs Friday through Saturday, Aug. 10-11, from 6-8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 12 from 10:30a.m.-2p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton Street. On Friday and Saturday we’ll have meals, devotions, fellowship and water games. On Sunday, Aug. 12, join us for outdoor worship and a church picnic with games, inflatables and relay races!

Our Annual Ice Cream Social will be Saturday, Aug. 18, from 4-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Join us for a variety of home-made flavors of ice cream, chicken and noodles, sandwiches, sides and desserts at 70 E. Dayton St.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study group of Salem will meet for devotions, and then will assist with landscaping and repairs at Birthright in Eaton, Saturday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 a.m.

St. John Church

Our mission for July, TVS Elementary Student Fund, has collected $430 as of July 22.

Our mission for August is for WACOCA Local Needs

Tickets are available for LaComedia to see Driving Miss Daisy on Sept. 13.

We provide a meal to the Homeless Shelter the last Thursday of the month.