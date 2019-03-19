Church briefs

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of March, March 23, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6. Starting Saturday, April 6 the breakfast will be held on the first Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

Revival in Camden

Camden’s First Southern Baptist Church will have revival services April 1-3 at 7 p.m. with Pastor Fred Luter Jr. Nationally known and sought after, Luter pastors Franklin Ave. Baptist Church in New Orleans and is a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention. Pastor Greg Jackson is inviting local pastors and wives to join them for dinner April 1, at 5:30 p.m. prior to the service to meet the guest evangelist. Email fsbcamden@embarqmail.com to RSVP for dinner.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: March 28, April 25, May 30 June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

Grief Share in Camden

First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will offer Grief Share classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. For more information call 937-452-3028 and ask for Alan or Muriel Taylor.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.