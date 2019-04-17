Church briefs

EUCC Passion Play

Eaton United Church of Christ will present the Good Friday Passion Play, “I Remember Jesus” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19. The play, arranged by Pastor Stine, presents the last week of Jesus’ earthly ministry through music and narration. Since seating is limited, tickets are required (but free to all who would like to attend.) Reserve tickets by calling the church office 937-456-3810.

Good Friday Service

Preble County Ministerial Association will host a Good Friday service at noon on Friday, April 19. The service will begin at the courthouse with a procession following the cross to Eaton United Church of Christ, 113 W. Decatur St. Everyone may join the procession at the courthouse or meet up with everyone at the church around 12:15 p.m.

Easter egg hunt

All children, toddlers to 6th grade are invited to Campbellstown United Church of Christ for the annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20, at 1 pm. There will be crafts, Easter activities, and the Egg Hunt with candy and prizes for all. The church is located at 2890 W. Florence-Campbellstown Road in Campbellstown. For more information call 937-573-8211.

Easter Sunday at Somerville Community Church

Easter Sunday service at Somerville Community Church, April 21, will begin at 10 a.m. Easter breakfast buffet will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Church Fellowship Hall. The Easter egg hunt will follow the service. Lots of eggs to find and prizes. The public is invited. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. Call Pastor Mark Crary at 937-671-7245 for additional information.

Visitation Catholic Church community dinners

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 401 East Main Street, Eaton, has announced monthly community dinners for 2019 will be on the following days: April 25, May 30 June 27, July 25, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 31, Nov. 21, Dec. 19. The meals are held usually on the last Thursday of the month in the church hall, to the rear of the church. The hall, which is handicap accessible, may be entered off the parking lot. There is no charge for the meal. Anyone is welcome. Questions, call 456-3380.

National Day of Prayer service planned for Camden

Pastor Greg Jackson of the First Southern Baptist Church invites everyone to join thr observance of the National Day of Prayer on May 2 at noon. It will take place at the gazebo across from the fire station.

Rummage Sale

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden will have a Rummage sale May 2-4, Thursday-Saturday, 9-4. Clothes, household items and many miscellaneous items will be available. There will be lunch items and home baked goods for sale.

Grief Share in Camden

First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will offer Grief Share classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. The church is located at 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. For more information call 937-452-3028 and ask for Alan or Muriel Taylor.

Gospel Light Baptist Church

Gospel Light Baptist Church has announced the following service times: Sunday School 9:15 a.m., Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m., Evening Worship, 6 p.m. and Wednesday Kids AWANA Clubs and Worship, 7 p.m. Gospel Light Baptist Church is located at 1407 N. Barron St. (Next to McDonald’s). For more information contact the church at 937-409-2903 or visit www.gospellighteaton.org.