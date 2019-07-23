West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Carolyn Ulrich, Madison French, Paula Bassler, Dorothy Early, Fred Voge, Jeff Thompson, Krista Swihart, Olivia Glander, Dave Oligee, Regina Moses, Glenda Lawson, Doris Pollet, Jim Wells, Ed salmon, Nina Baker, Sue Rivers, Jazmyn Simpson, Bryan Wright, Brayden Childrens, Beth Wright, Joshua Chapman, Jace Beneke, Lily Naudascher, Jacob Jackson, Chris Petelle, Sue Rivers, Nancy Erslan, Cyndi McCoy Smith, in memory of Ralph Combs

Anniversaries this week: Mike and Jessica Fletcher, Steve and Carol Unger, David and Mary Anderson, Joel and Laura Unger, Tim and Donna Beneke, Robert and Loretta Turpin, Andrew and Brandy Parizek, John and Wanda DeVilbiss

Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Days from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 1-3, in the village. No garage sale permits are needed during the Town-Wide Garage Sale dates. Feel free to post your address on this Facebook event if you are having a garage sale. There will be one more Town-Wide Community Garage Sale Day held the first full weekend in October as well.

TVS HS/MS Open

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. beginning Aug. 5. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 19. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 5. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, SS number, two proof of residency, and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, please call the school at 839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 5. Schedule changes may be made through Friday, Aug. 19.

Annual Community Picnic

The West Alexandria Business/Community/School Partnership committee will hold the 27th annual Community Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4-7 p.m. in the commons at the Twin Valley South School. Meal tickets are $1.50 but, for the first time, the meal will include ice cream from Bratt Tasties. There will be drawings throughout the evening for door prizes donated by businesses and organizations. Some of the great prizes include a bicycle, donated by the University of Dayton, original artwork by TVS graduate, Maggie Reckers and artist Erica Keener, and admission tickets for the Cincinnati Zoo, along with numerous other prizes and gift cards. Additional tickets for the drawing are $1 each or 6 for $5. Drawings will begin at 5:15 p.m. Since the start of the picnic in 1992 this annual event has been a very popular event to start the school year and bring the community together. The opening and pledge to the flag will begin at 4:15 p.m. followed by the introduction and recognition of the new TVS school staff. The TVS cheerleaders will be announced and perform at approximately 4:45 p.m. followed by the TVS football team with the H.S. Marching Band performing the fight song. There will be many local non-profit organizations, businesses and colleges and universities present for the duration of the picnic. If interested in having an information table at the picnic, or to donate to the raffle, please contact Erin at 937-336-2073 or email elu937@yahoo.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Lutheran annual Ice Cream Social will be held Aug. 17, in the Fellowship Hall. Join us for your favorite flavors of ice cream, as well as home-made hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet Saturday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 a.m.

Downtown Saturday Nights

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee is sponsoring Downtown Saturday Nights the third Saturday of each month, next on Aug. 17, from 5-9 p.m. There will be vendors set up in the parking lot across from the Town Hall, and we encourage everyone to visit the businesses in town, as well. These Downtown Saturday Nights will continue every third Saturday through October from 5-9 p.m.

