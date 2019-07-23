Local NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet a ‘good time for a great cause’

EATON — Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the 22nd annual Hunting Heritage Banquet, hosted by the Shady Hollow Longbeards, the Preble County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Aug. 17, at the American Legion Hall #215 located at 1000 U.S. 35 West, Eaton.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Come early to relax and enjoy social hour before sitting down for the meal.

The NWTF’s Hunting Heritage Banquets raise funds for conservation while combining a great meal with a chance to swap stories with other sportsmen and women. They’re also a great place to meet new friends who share a passion for the outdoors, win valuable prizes and purchase items unique to the NWTF. By placing the highest bid or winning raffle games, attendees can go home with sporting art, unique hunting firearms, knives, wildlife calls, outdoor equipment and much more.

Tickets to the Shady Hollow Longbeards Chapter’s Hunting Heritage Banquet are $70 for couples or $55 for singles. Banquet attendees receive an NWTF membership while doing great things for conservation and the preservation of hunting heritage.

The cost of admission also includes a one-year subscription to Turkey Country, the NWTF’s full-color publication that includes stories about conservation issues, turkey calling and hunting, the Federation’s education program, JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship), Wheelin’ Sportsmen and Women in the Outdoors outreach programs and much more.

For $260, banquet attendees can become Sponsor Members and receive the 2019 NWTF sponsor gift plus a one-year subscription to Turkey Country magazine.

To join the nation’s most progressive single-species conservation organization at this event, reserve tickets by calling or texting Susan Whitescarver at 937-733-9467 or email shadyhollownwtf@gmail.com.

The NWTF is dedicated to the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of hunting heritage.

For more information about the NWTF, call 800-THE-NWTF or visit www.nwtf.org.